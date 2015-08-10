Search continues for escaped Natchitoches Parish inmate

Three people are behind bars for allegedly helping an escaped Natchitoches Parish inmate.

Three people are behind bars for allegedly helping an escaped Natchitoches Parish inmate.

A grandmother is defending her grandson, who is accused of helping his friend escape from a Natchitoches jail.

"I don't know if PJ picked him up, I don't know what happened. But I'm just wanting to know, I want them to focus on the inside," said Estelle Braxton, the grandmother of one of three suspects arrested for allegedly assisting Davantay Metoyer.

Metoyer was being held for aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated criminal damage, illegal possession of a firearm on school property, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and probation violation.

Bond is now set at $500,000 each for him and 2 others charged with helping in his escape over the weekend.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office investigators say Davantay Metoyer broke out of the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office Corrections Division by jumping over one of the fences, and they believe he had help getting away.

"I'm not saying he wouldn't be able to help, but he had to get out in order for him to help," said Braxton.

Estelle Braxton is the grandmother of Frank Bailey Jr., or PJ, as she calls him. The 22-year-old was arrested over the weekend for allegedly assisting Metoyer escape.

"I don't know if he did pick him up. I don't know, but I want them to focus on the inside," said Braxton.

Corrections officials say Metoyer scaled the wall at the NPSO detention center Saturday around 1:00 p.m.

"He was observed leaving," said Calvin McFerrin, the Chief of Corrections at the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office Corrections Division.

He then headed to a nearby car wash.

That is where Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old McKaya Robinson picked him up.

"One out of the three individuals confessed to picking up the escapee on the Natchitoches bypass and dropping him off in the Bailey Heights area," said Tony Moran with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office.

Hours after his escape, deputies spotted him. But they say Bailey tipped Metoyer off, allowing him to escape as a passenger in a car and run into the woods.

Braxton maintains her grandson's innocence.

"This is my best friend. If she calls me and tells me 'I'm out, come get me,' I'm not going to question her 'Why did you break out?' or 'I'm not going to do that.' I'm just going to go and get her," said Braxton.

"During our prior investigation. we reminded the public that if anyone assisted him after he escaped by either assisting or harboring him, they would be subject to criminal charges of assisting and escaping," said Moran.

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office says that they are also investigating how Metoyer escaped internally, and that it is ongoing.

They do say Metoyer should be considered dangerous, and possibly armed by now.

If you see Metoyer, the sheriff's office warns to not approach him, but call 911, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 352-6432 or Natchitoches Police at (318) 352-8101.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.