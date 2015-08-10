Start Your Day: High temps as kids head back to school, Farewell to fallen SPD officer

Thousands lined the route from Shreveport to St. Amant Friday as a procession escorted by Louisiana State Police carried fallen SPD Officer Thomas LaValley to his final resting place. (Source: Emily Miller via Twitter)

Good morning! Here's what happened overnight and what the ArkLaTex will be talking about today:

Protests turned violent in Ferguson, Missouri when a officers returned fire on a man man who opened fire on police. The man is said to be in "critical, unstable" condition, according to the St. Louis County Police chief.

Also new this morning, Shreveport police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot in the back as the car he was riding in headed down Stoner Avenue.

Looking ahead, funeral services will be held today in south Louisiana for slain Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley.

The funeral follows a massive turnout over the weekend of law enforcement and citizens lining the route of a procession carrying his body to his hometown.

Visitation continues this morning, followed by a funeral mass at 11 a.m. at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant. KSLA News 12's Jacob Bradford is there and will have the latest on the outpouring of support for the fallen officer and his family.

It's back to school today in Bossier and Natchitoches, as well as McCurtain County, OK.

In Bossier, school officials are reminding parents to send kids to school with bottled water to stay hydrated on the buses on the first day of school. Recess will also likely be moved indoors because of extreme temperatures.

Plus, we'll have a live look from outside Kingston Elementary as they start the new school year in the district's newest school.

