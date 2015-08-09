Marshall family searching for answers in son's homicide

Marshall police are investigating after a man was found dead lying in the road early Tuesday morning.

A Marshall family is looking for answers after someone shot their loved one and left him to die.

On Tuesday, police got a call about a man lying in the roadway at Ralph and Stanley Streets, just after midnight. When officers arrived they found that Anthon Colton had been shot several times. He died at the scene.

"I miss my child, that was my baby son," said Faye Mays.

Faye Mays is the mother of Anthon Colton.

"From what we know, it was something affiliated with some problems that he had had with some guys on Facebook," said Rolundia Anene, his sister.

Colton, according to his family, was an avid Facebook user and posted several times a day.

They suspect his murder could be linked to some problems he had at a business in Marshall and the social media site, but did not elaborate.

"We're not here trying to make it look like he was an angel. We know that he had problems and we knew he made mistakes. But at the same time, he had not hurt any body. And he didn't deserve to be treated this way," said Anene.

Colton's family says the 33-year-old was shot five times and died on the street close to where he lived.

"We're just wanting the people who are involved to you know, do the right thing," said Mays.

His family hopes that something will come of his death.

"I pray to God that people stop killing each other," said Mays. "They need to try to love one another, instead of killing each other. They need to love one another."

Marshall Police are asking anyone with information to contact The Criminal Investigations Bureau at (903) 953-4540 or Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969.

