3 arrested, manhunt still underway for Natchitoches Parish inmate

Crews search for escaped inmate in Natchitches Parish on land and from at least 1 helicopter in the air. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

Three people are behind bars for allegedly helping an escaped Natchitoches Parish inmate.

Captain Tony Moran from Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office says they believe the 3 people may have been in contact with 23-year-old Davantay Metoyer after his escape Saturday afternoon.

Detectives say 19-year-old McKaya Robinson allegedly pick Metoyer up and gave him a ride from the Natchitoches Bypass to the Bailey Heights area.

Police spotted Metoyer around 6:00 p.m. in the Bailey Heights area and believe he was at 22-year-old Vernon Robinson's house.

Officers believe 22-year-old Frank Bailey Jr. tipped off Metoyer before they could catch him at Robinson's house.

Police say Metoyer got away into a wooded area as a passenger in a vehicle.

McKaya and Veron Robinson and Bailey were all charged with one count of assisting escape. All 3 will remain in jail while the search continues.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies say they have talked with family members of Metoyer asking that if they speak to him to ask him to turn himself in.

Troopers with the Louisiana State Police are helping in the search for Metoyer. Deputies say he escaped from the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center Saturday just after 1:00 p.m. Saturday.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies, Natchitoches Parish Detention Center correctional officers, Natchitoches City Police, and Louisiana State police have crews searching on land and from at least 1 helicopter in the air.

According NPSO, Metoyer should be considered dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him and call 911, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at 352-6432 or Natchitoches Police at 352-8101.

Deputies say anyone who helps Metoyer will be charged with a criminal offense.

Metoyer was being held for aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated criminal damage, illegal possession of a firearm on school property, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and probation violation.

