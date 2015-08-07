KSLA News 12's Goins, Warner nominated for 3 Emmys

KSLA News 12 is very honored to announce we have been nominated for 3 regional Emmys by National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Mid-America Chapter.

Adria Goins did a wonderful story entitled, "Endless Love". It profiles a local man who never skips breakfast with his wife, even after her death. He travels everywhere with a photo of her in hand.

Doug Warner has been nominated for 2 regional Emmys this year. His report, "Praying for Allendale," profiles former gang members and drug dealers who pray for the Allendale neighborhood of Shreveport to return to its glory years.

Doug was also nominated for his continuing coverage on the installation of live saving cable barriers with his report "Life from Death." A young lady's life was saved after the car she was riding in, spun out of control, but crashed into the cable barriers.

Doug previously won an Emmy in 2014 for his report on a local radio personality and his battle with Alzheimer's, entitled "Joe's Battle: I can't remember your name".

The 2015 Emmy winners will be announced at the Mid-America annual Emmys Gala on October 3rd in St, Louis, MO.

