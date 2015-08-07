Memorial service held for slain SPD officer Thomas LaValley

Click here to see photos from the scene where a Shreveport police officer was shot and killed.

This page is to honor and remember officer Thomas LaValley of the Shreveport LA police department.

A police officer shot and killed in north Louisiana had ties to the Baton Rouge area. Officer Thomas LaValley of the Shreveport Police Department was from St. Amant. His family held a vigil for him Thursday night. Funeral arrangements have been released for LaValley.

Sunday afternoon, American flags flew under a hot August sun in front of the Ourso Funeral home in Gonzales.

Shreveport police have confirmed that suspected SPD officer killer 27-year-old Grover Cannon is now in police custody.

Family and friends along with the Shreveport community are mourning the loss of Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley, who was killed in the line of duty Wednesday night.

Cannon was taken into custody just after 3 p.m. Thursday not far from where Officer Thomas LaValley was gunned down in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood Wednesday night. (Source: Troy Washington/KSLA News 12)

A memorial service was held Friday afternoon for Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley, who was fatally shot while responding to a prowler call in Queensborough Wednesday night.

Hundreds filled Summer Grove Baptist Church on Jewella Avenue for the service honoring LaValley's life and service.

In one of the most emotional moments, a traditional End of Watch final radio call was made for Officer LaValley.

Representing dispatch, Officer Yolanda Williams made the call on a handheld radio.

"Dispatch to Officer LaValley. Dispatch to Officer LaValley. Dispatch to Officer Thomas Joseph LaValley, Badge 1284. We thank you for your dedication, loyalty and the years of exemplary service to the Shreveport Police department the citizens of Shreveport, Louisiana and the united state of America. You have made the people you have served and your family proud. Your sacrifices will not be forgotten." Rest in peace, Officer Thomas Joseph LaValley. Badge 1284. Code 8, forever."

The final call was followed by a closing prayer, and "When The Saints Go Marching In" closed out the service, which was followed by visitation.

"It's like a brotherhood. We're strong were close together," said Shreveport Police Chaplain Calvin Kimble of the service.

Lavalley's death the line of duty is mourned by that brotherhood well beyond the ArkLaTex.

"When an officer has given his life like this law enforcement across the country grieves," said Kimble.

Outside the church, Shreveport firefighters flew the American flag in the fallen officer's honor,

The 29-year-old is said to have left an impression on everyone he met.

"Thomas was the paradigm of professionalism and he set the standard for the rest of us," said chief administrative assistant Bill Goodin.

"So many tears so many emotions," said Kimble.

Without hesitation people rose from their pews to remember LaValley as a hero.

"I got a chance to talk to him and he was a wonderful smart young man. He had the world and the future ahead of him," said Kimble.

Officers now wear a mourning band across their badge and carry pain that only time will mend.

"We've got to go through healing. We've got to get past this, and eventually we've got to get above it," said Kimble.

"Were going to move forward, but we will never forget," said Goodin. "Shreveport will never forget him."

Visitation for Officer LaValley will also be held on Sunday at Ourso Funeral Home on Airline Hwy in Gonzales from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and resume Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The funeral mass will start at 11 a.m. and will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Hwy 429 in St. Amant.

LaValley's accused killer, 27-year-old Grover Cannon, was captured shortly after 3:00 p.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of Jackson Street in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood.

Police say Cannon was in a building behind the residence and was taken into custody without incident on a warrant for first degree murder and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He made his first appearance in court on those charges Friday morning, where a grand jury hearing was set for October 13.

Cannon was already wanted for attempted second degree murder. He is accused of shooting 45-year-old Darren Williams back on July 15. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on that charge.

