Start Your Day: Honoring a fallen hero, hot weekend forecast

Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley was killed in the line of duty Wednesday night, after responding to a call of an armed suspicious person inside a home.

Yesterday, dozens gathered at the Field of Dreams in Shreveport, to remember Officer LaValley. With heavy hearts, many honored the man they say touched so many lives in just 29 years.

There will be another memorial service for LaValley today. KSLA News 12's Nicole Madden is live this morning from Summer Grove Baptist Church where the service will be held.

The man accused of shooting and killing Officer LaValley is 27-year-old Grover Cannon. He was peacefully taken into custody a little more than a mile from where the fatal shooting happened.

Cannon now sits in the Caddo Correctional Center. KSLA News 12's Jacob Bradford is live at the Center with more on Thursday's manhunt.

In a StormTracker 12 weather alert, it's going to be an oppressively hot weekend with temperatures in the 100s. StormTracker 12 Meteorologist Ron Young has your weekend weather forecast and reminders on how to stay safe in the extreme heat.

Parents, students and teachers getting ready for the start of school can still get free school supplies from community giveaways. There is also a chance for deals on school supplies and gear with the annual tax free shopping in Texas and Louisiana kicking off today.

