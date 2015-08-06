OfficerDown BLOG: SPD officer killed in line of duty

This page features a replay of the live, interactive online coverage of the search for and arrest of Grover Cannon, the accused killer of Shreveport police officer Thomas LaValley, who was fatally shot in the line of duty Thursday night August 5, 2015 while responding to a suspicious person call in the city's Queensborough neighborhood. It is no longer live, but available for reading.

Mobile users click here.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.