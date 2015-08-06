Update, team coverage on Shreveport officer killed in line of duty

Good morning! Here's what happened overnight and what the ArkLaTex will be talking about today:

We're following breaking news this morning as the manhunt continues for the person who shot and killed a Shreveport police officer last night.

Officers say it happened in the 3500 block of Del Rio Street just after 9:00 p.m. Wednesday for a suspicious person or prowler call.

Police are sending out a strong warning this morning, the suspect is on the run and he is possibly still armed.

KSLA News 12 has learned the name of the officer, but police have not said if all family members have been notified. We will release his name once the police department is ready.

“We ask for the community’s prayers for this officer’s family and SPD as we grieve the loss of one of our own who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving and protecting the citizens of this city.” said Mayor Tyler in a statement.

In a StormTracker 12 alert, parts of the ArkLaTex are under a heat advisory until Friday. Relief could be in the neat future. StormTracker 12 Meteorologist Ron Young has your full forecast.

You may soon see Blue Bell ice cream back on store shelves. Yesterday, production resumed at Blue Bell's Alabama plant. A health official says product testing and trial runs have shown no signs of listeria contamination that caused a total recall in April.

