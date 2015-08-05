Suspect in slaying of SPD officer captured in Queensborough

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here to see photos from the scene where a Shreveport police officer was shot and killed.

This page is to honor and remember officer Thomas LaValley of the Shreveport LA police department.

A police officer shot and killed in north Louisiana had ties to the Baton Rouge area. Officer Thomas LaValley of the Shreveport Police Department was from St. Amant. His family held a vigil for him Thursday night. Funeral arrangements have been released for LaValley.

A memorial service was held Friday afternoon for Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley, who was fatally shot while responding to a prowler call in Queensborough Wednesday night.

We're learning much more about the criminal history of Grover Cannon, the Shreveport man captured after a citywide manhunt in the murder of police officer Thomas LaValley Wednesday night, August 5.

Family and friends along with the Shreveport community are mourning the loss of Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley, who was killed in the line of duty Wednesday night.

Shreveport police have confirmed that suspected SPD officer killer 27-year-old Grover Cannon is now in police custody.

Cannon was captured shortly after 3:00 p.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of Jackson Street in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood. Police say Grover was in a building behind the residence and was taken into custody without incident.

He was taken to the Shreveport Police Headquarters where he is currently being interviewed by detectives. Following interviews, Cannon will be booked into jail on three separate charges; first degree murder, attempted second degree murder and domestic battery.

We're told at least five other people who were at the residence in the 3800 block of Jackson Street have also been taken into custody. Their names and charges have not been released at this time.

Shreveport police as well as several other law enforcement agencies across the state had been actively searching for Cannon since Wednesday night when he reportedly shot and killed Officer Thomas LaValley.

Just before noon Thursday, police and K9 units were searching for the suspect near Frederick St. and Jewella Ave. At one point there were at least 7 police officers searching around Love, Joy & Peace Daycare.

A woman with the daycare says someone damaged her fence and broke in through her backdoor around 5:30 a.m. The woman says police searched the area with big guns. She also says police think the suspect may have passed through.

According to police, LaValley responded to the 3500 block of Del Rio Street around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday on a call of a suspicious person making threats. Police say LaValley contacted the person and was shot multiple times in the upper body. He was later pronounced dead at University Health.

In a conference about the shooting, Police Chief Willie Shaw described the shooting as a "very tragic set of circumstances."

Cannon was already wanted for attempted second degree murder. He is accused of shooting 45-year-old Darren Williams back on July 15.

Cannon is now charged with first degree murder.

Chief Shaw announced in a press conference Thursday morning that they would not rest until Cannon was brought to justice.

"He is nothing but a coward," said Chief Shaw. "We will find him."

"There's nothing that he can do to stop us from bringing him to justice," Shaw added.

Police say a perimeter was immediately set up to try and find the suspect. More than 7 dozen police were on scene at one point after the shooting.

Bossier City police and Louisiana State Police were assisting in the search for the gunman. Bossier City SWAT team officers and K9 units searched houses for the suspects in the Judson and Lakeshore Dr. area.

Overnight, KSLA News 12 learned DeSoto Parish also helped by lending a helicopter in the search for the gunman.

Michael Carter is the president of the Shreveport Police Officer's Association, but he is also a Shreveport Police Sergeant. He was on duty Wednesday night as the call that one of their own, Officer Thomas LaValley, had gotten shot, and died from his injuries.

"Anyone who was out there last night could see the absolute despair on the police officers," said Carter.

The Shreveport Police Officer's Association released this statement: "The loss of such a fine man in our community is extremely painful. We will forever feel the agony that was imparted on us by a wanted criminal, and a known coward."

"We lost a true friend and a coworker, and someone that we loved, but they lost a family member," Carter added.

Caddo Parish Constable's Office posted on their Facebook page, "May God bless the family of the SPD officer that lost his life tonight serving our city. Please keep this officer's family in your prayers tonight as well as our law enforcement. He died protecting us."

Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler released the following in an emailed statement, "Last night, we lost one of our brave, uniformed officers in the line of duty. Our hearts are saddened. We ask for the community's prayers for this officer's family and SPD as we grieve the loss of one of our own who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving and protecting the citizens of this city."

Officer LaValley had been with the police department since February 2011.

"He was doing what he loved," said Chief Shaw. "Thomas LaValley is a hero and will never be forgotten."

In an exclusive interview with Grover Cannon's mom, Ramona, she urged her son to turn himself in.

"I just want my son to turn himself in," said Ramona Cannon.

A memorial service honoring the life and service of Officer Thomas LaValley will be on Friday, August 7 at 4:00 p.m. at the Summer Grove Baptist Church located at 8924 Jewella Avenue in Shreveport.

Visitation will follow until 9:00 p.m.

Visitation for Officer LaValley will be held at Ourso Funeral Home on Airline Hwy in Gonzales. The visitation will start Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and resume Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The funeral mass will start at 11 a.m. and will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Hwy 429 in St. Amant.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.