Portion of Hwy. 278 in SWAR dedicated to fallen soldier

This month marks two years since an ArkLaTex soldier was killed in Afghanistan while serving our country as part of "Operation Enduring Freedom."

Now, a small town in Southwest Arkansas is hoping their big hometown hero will never be forgotten.

"We will always have a memory of him anyway because he will always be in our hearts," said Sergeant Ricardo Young's father, Richard Young.

Sgt. Young lost his life in August 2013 after an enemy attack in Afghanistan. Now, the City of Rosston is doing what it can to keep the Sergeant's memory alive.

The community dedicated a stretch of highway in the memory of Sgt. Young.

"It lets us know that the community has not forgotten our son and he didn't lose his life for nothing," said Richard Young.

Dedication signs are in place, but won't be officially unveiled for the family and the community until 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 8.

"The few times I have come through there since the signs have been up I started thinking about my son and things that he did here, his contributions," said Sgt. Young's mother Dexter Young.

"This is the resolution that the city council approved," said Rosston Mayor Lewis Jackson. "We are just glad to do whatever we can to honor the fallen soldiers."

The family of Sgt. Ricardo Young said they are proud of his sacrifice and hope the love and support they have received will continue for all who have died while serving our country.

Sgt. Young entered the military right out of high school and was only 34-years-old when he died.

The dedication ceremony is slated for Saturday at 10:30 a.m. along U.S. Highway 278 in Rosston.

