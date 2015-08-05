School supply lists getting longer and more expensive

Chandra Richmond looks at the school supplies she is buying for her son, Noah.

The cost of school supplies is going up each year, and some parents say sending their kids back to school is almost breaking the bank.

"I was smiling, but I was counting those pennies while he was putting everything in the buggy, just hoping that I had enough once I got to the register," said Chandra Richmond.

Buying school supplies can be a financial burden for some parents. But, there is help available. Praise Temple Baptist Church gave away about 3,000 backpacks stuffed with school supplies Wednesday.

One mom, who volunteered with the Praise Temple Baptist Church Back to School giveaway, says she struggles each year when she sees the list, and counts every penny she has to spend.

"I'm excited because he's excited to go back to school," said Chandra Richmond.

Chandra Richmond is a single mother. Her son, Noah, will got back to school as a second grader at Southern Hills Elementary next week.

But this year, the school list is longer. And that has her a little worried.

"He's second grade," said Richmond. She continued, "so what is it going to be like for third grade?"

But Richmond says she is not done just at the school supplies.

"You have the school supply list, uniforms, and then if your child isn't on free lunch, you have to pay for lunch. And then you have school fees, $15, and then PTA, and the list goes on and on," said Richmond.

She is not the only one who has noticed how much more the school supplies cost each year. Educational supply stores have been busy helping teachers get their classrooms ready for their students.

"Teachers are having to pitch in more than they ever have before because parents, a change in economics and budget, and so I think teachers are having to come and you see them coming out of pocket to help their kids," said Tammy Jones, a mother.

For Richmond, she is grateful for all the help she can get, to help her son go back to school with everything he needs.

"I'm blessed to be able to complete my child's list. But there are some people who can't," said Richmond.

