Ribbon cutting held for new school in Bossier Parish

Students and parents get first look at new school (Source: KSLA News 12 Bubba Kneipp)

Less than a week before school gets back in session in Bossier Parish, students and parents are getting their first look inside one of the district's newest schools.

Kingston Elementary, just south of Benton, held a ribbon cutting to officially welcomes students Tuesday.

"The technology our kids have there in their hands everyday. So we need to put that in their hand and need to learn to collaborate with that equipment, so Chrome book or tablets or just whatever it is we want to provide that," said Principal Debbie Gegg.

Bossier Parish School or Technology and Innovative Learning will also open its doors to students for the first time next week.

