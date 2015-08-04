ATC to issue Stonewall Beverage Company alcohol permit

The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control agreed Monday to issue what many have called a controversial alcohol permit.

Stonewall Beverage Company recently applied for a state alcoholic beverage permit to sell packaged beer, wine and liquor for off-premise consumption. Stonewall then filed a lawsuit against the ATC alleging the agency took too long to respond to their permit.

Representatives from the ATC say they will issue the permit if Stonewall Beverage agrees to drop the legal suit against ATC.

ATC Commissioner Troy Hebert held a public hearing July 27, in Stonewall and the community expressed their support or opposition to the permit.

Monday, an agreement was reached that both parties felt was fair.

In a statement ATC Commissioner Hebert said, "Given the legal complexities, strong feelings, and an upcoming election on the issue, I am satisfied that we were able to reach a reasonable solution that both sides could agree on."

This Fall, the town will vote on whether businesses or restaurants will be able to sell alcohol. Currently, the town is technically 'wet,' but there are no businesses with permits to sell alcohol for off-premise consumption.

Stonewall has also agreed not to legally challenge the outcome of the election in October.

If voters vote against the sale of alcohol, Stonewall Beverage Company agrees to immediately stop selling alcohol, instead of finishing the rest of the one year permit.

Opponents say they don't want the liquor store because it's too close to a school. However, proponents say approving the liquor license shows progress in the community.

