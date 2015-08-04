Marshall police investigating homicide

Marshall police are investigating after a man was found dead lying in the road early Tuesday morning.

The man was identified as 33-year-old Anthon Colton.

Police say Colton's body was found at the intersection of Ralph and Stanley Streets just after midnight.

Colton had reportedly been shot several times.

Chief Jesus “Eddie” Campa said in a statement, “Our detectives worked through the night and are still investigating this death. I am asking the citizens of Marshall to assist us in apprehending those responsible for this crime."

Anyone with any information is asked to call investigators at 903-935-4540 or Marshall/ Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

