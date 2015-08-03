Back-to-school bash held for students in MLK neighborhood

With the school year fast approaching, area organizations have teamed up again to throw a back to school bash for students in Shreveport MLK neighborhood.

There was an education and resource fair Monday for students to get information on how to start the year off right.

Children enjoyed games, music and a school supply giveaway.

"Those lists have supplies that could be upwards of $100 and when you have families that are underprivileged and impoverished, $100 with more than one kid is quite a bit to try to do for these parents," said Derrin Dixon, director of Small Business at Southern University in Shreveport.

Local barbers were also on hand to give free haircuts to the students.

