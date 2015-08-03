Candlelight vigil held for toddler killed in fire

A candlelight vigil was held Monday for 18-month-old Jaxon Parker who died last week as a result of a house fire.

Friends and family gathered in the neighborhood to remember the child.

The fire happened Thursday, July 30 in the 6200 block of West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop around 9:30 a.m. at Forest Mobile Home Estates.

Firefighters say when they got to the house, father of 3, Cody Parker, was actively trying to save his family.

Jaxon Parker was rushed to University Health Hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Since then, the family has received an outpouring of support.

"The family wanted to, they're going to have a funeral, but what they wanted to do is they wanted to thank the community for everything they've done for them and that's what this is about. The wanted to bring the community together and thank them for all the support they've got," said family friend Bill Offer.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.

Forest Mobile Home estates is also taking donations for the family at their main office.

