J.S. Clark Elementary to get school-based health center

CHRISTUS Health Shreveport-Bossier is partnering up with Caddo Parish Schools to put a school-based health center in J-S Clark Elementary.

It's part of the City of Shreveport's Choice Neighborhoods Initiative.

The center will provide students with medical services, behavioral counseling, nutrition education and more.

"What we've seen in our other labs is that we've seen improvements in such as attendance. We've seen improvements such as happiness and climate and cultural improvements in those schools. We all know that everyone is happier and feels better and more successful when you really feel good and there's nothing like having a physical illness and not being able to treat that and many children can't," said Caddo Schools Superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree.

Three Caddo schools already have health centers; Atkins Technology Elementary, Linwood Public Charter School and Woodlawn Leadership Academy.

