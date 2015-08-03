Bi-State Jail inmate found dead laid to rest

Texarkana Police Chief Robert Harrison has asked the FBI to take over the investigation into the death of an inmate while in custody at the Bi-State Jail on Wednesday.

The Texarkana Police Department is investigating after an inmate was found dead in his jail cell Wednesday morning.

An investigation into the death of an ArkLaTex inmate last month is continuing by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Monday, the Michael Sabbie was laid to rest and family members are still trying to figure out exactly what happened.

"It is a very unhappy and unfortunate situation," said Michael Sabbie's sister Kimberly Williams.

Before family and friends of Sabbie left to attend his funeral, they sat down with KSLA News 12.

Michael Sabbie was reportedly found dead inside his cell at the Bi-State Justice Center in Texarkana and now his family wants answers.

"I don't believe that he should have went the way he went. We have no answers. Nobody has told us anything yet, I really don't understand," said Marcus Sabbie.

"Like my children, we are just looking for answers and I hope we can get them," said Barbara Sabbie.

Initial investigators were officers with the Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department. Police Chief Bob Harrison later asked the FBI to take over the case.

Although no official information has been released, sources close to the investigation say Michael Sabbie may have been sprayed with a chemical agent while inside the jail.

"I feel like he should have not been arrested first of all and definitely he should not have died there," said Williams.

We contacted the FBI on the case but a spokeswoman would only say they would try to get back with us.

"I miss by brother. That was my twin, he was a good person. It is going to be hard without him. I know he was a family person, he loved his family and hopefully we will get justice to what happened to him," said Marcus Sabbie.

The Bi-State Justice Center is operated by the private company Lasalle Corrections out of Ruston, Louisiana.

