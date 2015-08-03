Burn bans in the ArkLaTex

Click here for a current list of burn bans across Texas, as provided by the Texas Forest Service.

Click here for a current list of burn bans across Texas, as provided by the Texas Forest Service.

Louisiana burn ban map, as provided by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

Following are bans on outdoor burning in the ArkLaTex:

SW ARKANSAS

None in effect

E TEXAS

None in effect

NW LOUISIANA

Webster Parish, effective Oct. 6 until further notice.

This information is updated as burn bans are issued and lifted.

If you know of any burn bans that have been issued and are not on this list, please contact us by email to ksla@ksla.com.

