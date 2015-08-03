Burn bans in the ArkLaTex - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Burn bans in the ArkLaTex

ARKLATEX (KSLA) -

Following are bans on outdoor burning in the ArkLaTex:

SW ARKANSAS

  • None in effect

E TEXAS

  • None in effect

NW LOUISIANA

  • Webster Parish, effective Oct. 6 until further notice.

This information is updated as burn bans are issued and lifted.

If you know of any burn bans that have been issued and are not on this list, please contact us by email to ksla@ksla.com. 

