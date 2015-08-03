Organization aims to help students with school uniforms

Every year, there are students whose parents are not able to afford school uniforms.

But, Red River United is aiming to help those in Caddo, Bossier and Red River Parishes.

Most schools have a uniform closet that teachers and staff contribute to help those families in need and this year, Red River United has partnered with Dollar Mania to help fill the schools' closets.

Anyone interested in donating new or used uniforms can drop them off of their local Dollar Mania store or at the Red River United office from August 5 until August 15.

Dollar Mania has the following three locations in the Shreveport-Bossier area:

2204 Hollywood Avenue, Shreveport

3515 Jewella Avenue, Shreveport

2925 Texas Street, Bossier City

The Red River United Office is located at 1626 Line Avenue in Shreveport.

For more information, call 318-424-4503.

