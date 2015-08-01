New laws go into effect in Louisiana

The start of August marks day 1 for hundreds of new laws passed in the most recent legislative session.

Here are some of the newest laws on the books in Louisiana:

With the start of a new school year approaching, drivers need to be warned that using a hand-held cell phone in a school zone is against the law if the school district has a sign posted stating that such use is prohibited. Those in violation could face steep fines.

Domestic abuse is now grounds for an immediate divorce. Additionally, abusers under a protective order are banned from possessing a firearm. Anyone convicted of domestic abuse related battery is prohibited from possessing a firearm for 10 years.

Also, smokers beware! Large fines are now in place for flicking cigarette butts on the ground or out of car windows. Those who are caught, be prepared to pay a $300 fine and do 8 hours of littler cleanup as community service for a first offense.

Drones can no longer fly over petroleum and alumina refineries, or chemical, rubber or nuclear power plants without the consent of the owner. For other drone restrictions, please click here.

Teens under 18-years-old who are wanting to lay in a tanning bed will now have to depend on the sun instead. Anyone under 18 is no longer allowed to use a tanning bed in Louisiana.

Good news for getting your vehicle inspected. Inspection stations can now conduct inspections in the rain.

Online account privacy is now protected by Louisiana law. Employers, public schools and colleges cannot demand access to personal email, social media or other types of online accounts. However, that's not to say you can't still get in trouble with your boss by what you post. Play it safe and check with your employer, school, etc... for their social media policies.

For more laws now in effect, please visit the Louisiana Legislature website here.

