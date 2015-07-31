Nest Fest returns Saturday night for annual fundraiser

It's a night of fun, live music and tasty cuisine, and it's all for a great cause. That's how Nest Fest organizers describe their annual fundraiser for the Renesting Project of Bossier City.

The fun begins Saturday night at 6 p.m. at the Bossier City Civic Center.

"I had been struggling, fighting this feeling that I was suppose to be doing more," said Renesting Project founder Noel Haacker when we first profiled her non-profit back in 2012.

"It was like God was pushing me," Haacker added.

The Renesting Project provides household goods, everything from furniture to forks, often to homeless people who are making the transition into a permanent home.

"When an apartment is furnished," added Haacker, "they're far more likely to stay and to become stable and get on their feet again."

Through the years, Renesting has worked closely with The Fuller Center for Housing, Volunteers of America Homeless Veterans Program, Overton Brooks Medical Center and a number of churches on various projects. Hundreds of men, women and children have been helped since the program was originally birthed in 2010 as a church missions project at Asbury United Methodist Church in Bossier City.

Saturday night, Johnny Earthquake and the Moondogs will take the stage for a second year in a row providing the musical entertainment. Tickets are still available at the door for $50. KSLA News 12's Doug Warner will emcee the event.

