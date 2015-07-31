Local chef invents mushroom burger for national competition

A Shreveport chef is hoping word of mouth will help her bring home the top prize in a national competition to build a "better burger."

It's part of the James Beard's Better Burger Project, and Blue Southern Comfort Foods owner Carolyn Manning is one of only 2 Louisiana residents among the 200 chefs competing in the social media-driven contest.

The contest invites restaurants and chefs from all over the country to feature their own "better burger" creation on their menus.

The goal is to improve the burger by blending ground meat with at least 25-percent fresh, cultivated and finely chopped mushrooms, creating a more delicious, healthy, and sustainable burger.

The top 5 contestants win a trip to New York, where they will create their burgers at a welcome reception for the the non-profit organization's annual food conference.

Manning needs to have the most photos of her burgers with the #BlueSouthernComfortFood and #BetterBurgerProject posted to Instagram in order to win.

Her restaurant on 1173 Louisiana Avenue is open until 8 p.m. Friday and it is the last day of the contest, so the clock is ticking!

The James Beard Foundation's mission is to celebrate, nurture, and honor America's diverse culinary heritage through programs that educate and inspire.

