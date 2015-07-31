Let it Shine Bike and Car Show set for Saturday - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Northwest Louisiana Technical College has teamed up with the Iron Circle Motorcycle Club to hold their second annual Let it Shine Bike and Car Show.

The show will take place Saturday, August 1 at the Northwest Louisiana Technical College campus at 2010 North Market Street in Shreveport. Proceeds from the event will go towards the Children and Arthritis Foundation. 

Iron Circle, which is a local law enforcement motorcycle cub, selected the organization because of its local ties and connections in the community with those who have been impacted by arthritis. 

Registration for the even is $25 and an additional $15 for each additional vehicle. The show starts at 11 a.m. 

