Woman dead after crashing into building

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says a woman is dead after she crashed into a small utility shed Friday morning. 

The driver of the 2010 Ford Fusion was identified as 22-year-old Kathleen Harville.

Sheriff's deputies say some one passing by the 4500 block of George Road found Harville at around 8 a.m. Deputies believe the crash happened sometime over night.

Harville was reportedly not wearing a seat belt. 

Deputies also say she did not apply the brakes before the crash. Investigators believe Harville may have been distracted while driving. 

