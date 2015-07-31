Start Your Day: Shots fired during traffic stop, humid weekend forecast, Red River tragedy 5 years later

According to police on the scene, the big rig jumped went into the median between the guard rails and jumped the railing on the westbound side. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Shots fired on traffic stop on Kings Hwy. and Fairfield Ave near I-49. (Source: Jacob Bradford/ KSLA News 12)

Good morning! Here's what happened overnight and what the ArkLaTex will be talking about today:

More than 2 dozen Shreveport police officers are searching for a driver they say pulled a gun on an officer. Police say the officer fired several shots at the man.

More than 2 dozen Shreveport police officers are searching for a driver they say pulled a gun on an officer. Police say the officer fired several shots at the man.

KSLA News 12's Jacob Bradford is live from Kings Hwy. near I-49 where it all happened. Traffic in the area has been shut down.

An 18-wheeler driver is dead after crashing on I-20. Investigators believe a medical condition may have caused him to lose control.

It's going to be humid. StormTracker 12 Meteorologist Ron Young will tell you what that means for your weekend weather forecast.

Tomorrow marks 5 years since a tragedy on the Red River took the lives of 6 Shreveport children. The children drowned in the river while playing on a sand bar. This weekend, former Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover, along with project swim, will honor and celebrate the lives lost.

Beyond the ArkLaTex, the ex-University of Cincinnati cop turned murder suspect Ray Tensing posted bond Thursday evening. Tensing, 25, was indicted Wednesday on murder and voluntary manslaughter charges for the fatal shooting of Samuel DuBose.

