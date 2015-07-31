Warrant issued for suspect in shots fired at SPD officer

An arrest warrant has been issued for the man Shreveport police say pulled a gun on an officer during a foot chase early Friday morning following an attempted traffic stop.

It all started around 3:30 a.m., when an officer on routine patrol tried to stop a Chevy Impala on Market St. near downtown after finding that the license plate on the car wasn't coming back as a match to the vehicle.

Instead of stopping, police say the driver took off in an apparent attempt to get away.

Other officers joined the pursuit to the intersection of Interstate 49 and Kings Highway, where both the driver and the passenger hopped out of the moving vehicle and took off on foot.

Police say a patrol officer was chasing the passenger south from the 1100 block of Kings Highway when the man fell to the ground. As the officer closed in to take him into custody, the suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the patrolman.

The suspect, now identified as 27-year-old Brandon P. Chin of Shreveport, regained his footing and began running again, turning toward the officer once more brandishing the firearm.

That's when police say the officer returned fired 2 shots at the fleeing gunman with his department-issued sidearm. None of the responding officers were injured.

As of Friday afternoon, Chin remains at large. He is wanted on a warrant charging him with one count of convicted felon in possession of a firearm and one count of aggravated assault upon a peace officer. His bonds have been set at $150,000 and $500,000 respectively.

The vehicle used in the crime was impounded as evidence and police say they discovered a small amount of suspected cocaine in the car.

Police say they were able to identify the driver as 30-year-old Joe L. Thompkins, Jr. They say Thompkins has since turned himself in and he has been booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of flight from an officer, one count of switched license plates and three misdemeanor traffic bench warrants.

Anyone with any information relative to the whereabouts of Brandon P. Chin should contact Shreveport-Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or www.lockemup.org

