PGA golfer's missing father located in East Texas

The missing father of a PGA golfer has been found "safe and sound" in northeast Texas.

That's according to an officer with the Clarksville Police Department, who says she made contact with Willard Hurley Friday after an employee at a local library recognized the man who had been missing since leaving his home in Leesburg, VA 12 days ago.

Hurley, 61, is the father of professional golfer Billy Hurley III, who asked for the public's help in finding him during a press conference on Tuesday before the start of the Quicken Loans National tournament currently under way in Gainsesville, VA.

According to an employee at the Red River Public Library in Clarksville, TX, Hurley was there around 1:20 p.m. Thursday and used a computer there to look up PGA tour information online.

The employee says visitors to the library wanting access to the computers have to fill out a form and provide a driver's license.

He wasn't there long, according to the employee, who says she did not know who he was until she saw his photo on the KSLA News 12 Facebook page Thursday evening.

The employee contacted Clarksville, TX police, who sent an officer to take a report.

That officer tells KSLA News 12 that contact has been made with Hurley, although they won't say exactly how they tracked him down.

The officer will only say that he left his home on his own free will, and that he is visiting Clarksville. It is not clear whether he has made contact with his family.

Leesburg, VA police have been notified, and the Clarksville officer says the case is closed.

Hurley had last been tracked to a hotel in Ashdown, AR on July 23. Before that, he was last seen on July 19 in his home state of Virginia. According to Leesburg, VA police, he was reported missing by his wife on July 27.

Using credit card information, investigators have learned that Hurley bought gas in Woodstock, Virginia on the day of his disappearance.

Hurley's credit card was used again in southwest Arkansas last week, leading investigators to believe he stayed at the Relax Inn at 1100 N. Constitution Ave. in Ashdown for at least one night.

The clerk there told KSLA News 12 that he checked out on the morning of July 23. He he was alone, and the clerk said he appeared to be in good spirits.

Leesburg police say Hurley left his home on July 19 in his green 1998 Ford F150 truck with Virginia registration HWY-5898.

On Thursday afternoon, Billy Hurley III tweeted that there was "nothing new" on his dad, but thanked the PGA Tour, family and friends for the outpouring of support.

The professional golfer has not tweeted anything since.

EDITOR'S NOTE: While Leesburg, VA police released information stating that the hotel where Hurley used his credit card was in Texarkana, AR, the hotel is in fact in Ashdown, AR.