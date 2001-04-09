Foot Levelers' Pillows and Back Rests - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Foot Levelers' Pillows and Back Rests

Energy Rest™

  • Magnetic strips in both sides of the pillow.
  • For whiplash, neck and shoulder problems, tension headaches, etc.
  • Provides therapeutic traction to help adjustments hold better.
  • Use only in side- or back-lying positions.

Pillo-Pedic®

  • For whiplash, neck and shoulder problems, tension headaches, etc.
  • Provides therapeutic traction to help adjustments hold better.
  • Use only in side- or back-lying positions.
  • U.S. Patent No. 3 521-310
  • Canadian Patent No. 902279

Pillo-Pedic Extra® (For large-frame patients)
Pillo-Pedic Jr.® (For children, small-frame adults, sensitive patients)

Pillo-Pedic Ultra®

  • Adaptable Therapeutic Edge™ of UltraCel™ foam conforms to head and neck for gentle
      corrective support.
  • For whiplash, tension headaches, arthritis, other neck and shoulder problems.
  • Fits standard pillow case.

DreamLine

  • Offers varying densities and firmness
  • Provides therapeutic traction to help adjustments hold better.
  • Ideal for acute cervical injuries

DreamLine, Jr.™ (For large-frame patients)
DreamLine Extra™ (For children, small-frame adults, sensitive patients)

PBR (Postural Back Rests)

  • Gravity affects ligament tension, disc wear and tear.
  • Get support where you need it – relieve stress from prolonged sitting
  • Postural Back Rests support normal spinal curvature
