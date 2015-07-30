SFD: Toddler rescued from mobile home fire has died

Firefighters say when they got to the house a father had rescued 2 children, but there was another child still in the house.

A child was taken to the hospital after suffering serious injuries in a mobile home fire in the 6200 block of West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. (Source: Semmie Buffin/ KSLA News 12)

Family members have identified the toddler who was killed after being rescued from his burning mobile home in Shreveport as Jaxon Lee Parker.

The fire happened in the 6200 block of West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop around 9:30 a.m. at Forest Mobile Home Estates.

Firefighters say when they got to the house around 9:30 Thursday morning a father of 3, Cody Parker, was actively trying to save his family.

"The father was able to get 2 of his children out, and he was not able to get back in and rescue the third," said Interim Chief of Special Operations and Safety Skip Pinkston. "When they arrived on scene they were informed that there was a child still left inside. They went inside on a search and rescue and was able to rescue the child out of the crib."

Joe Gray said he tried to help the father of three who was desperately trying to rescue the toddler.

"He was screaming and hollering that his child was still inside of the trailer so we busted out the back window and tried to get in the trailer the best way we could," said Gray.

According to Gray, the fire was so intense that it melted the siding of a neighboring mobile home. "We had a water hose and all I could do was keep watering down that room," said Gray.

At the scene, Cody Parker could be seen hugging Jaxon's mother, Andrea Grubb while they both cried.

"The father did receive a little smoke inhalation and some cuts to his hands," said Skip Pinkston with the Shreveport Fire Department.

Jasmine Simond who works at Forest Mobile Home Estates said she's a new mother and her heart goes out to the family.

"Just to think of that baby coming out of there, knowing that he was in his crib and there was nothing he could do," said Simond

The family lost everything and neighbors say the finality of it all is just starting to sink in.

"I saw the father and he was real distraught," said resident Teri Hennigan.

The Shreveport Fire Department said, "Our thoughts and prayers go out to this family for this tragic loss of life"

Jaxon Parker was rushed to University Health Hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The cause of the fire in under investigation.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.

Forest Mobile Home estates is also taking donations for the family at their main office.

