Postural Health

Foot Levelers' Shoethotics:

The Olympian Shoethotic is a custom-made orthotic-and-shoe combination in one convenient and revolutionary design. A stylish cross-trainer that you will love wearing. Each Shoethotic provides the same corrective postural support, control, and comfort that you've come to expect from Foot Levelers.

Interior custom-made orthotic footbed for postural support and control

Upper of durable "Action Leather" coated with water-resistant polyurethane

Firm, deep heel counter for support and stability

Thermoplastic, non-marking rubber sole for added traction, grip, safety, and durability

Zorbacel® heel pad in orthotic for shock protection

Mesh tongue and back tab for comfort and durability

Tricot lining helps keep feet cool, cushioned, and dry

Dual-density EVA heel for the ultimate in shock absorption

Nylex tongue and collar linings for comfort and durability