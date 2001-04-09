Postural Health

Foot Levelers' Shoethotics:
The Olympian Shoethotic is a custom-made orthotic-and-shoe combination in one convenient and revolutionary design. A stylish cross-trainer that you will love wearing. Each Shoethotic provides the same corrective postural support, control, and comfort that you've come to expect from Foot Levelers.
- Interior custom-made orthotic footbed for postural support and control
- Upper of durable "Action Leather" coated with water-resistant polyurethane
- Firm, deep heel counter for support and stability
- Thermoplastic, non-marking rubber sole for added traction, grip, safety, and durability
- Zorbacel® heel pad in orthotic for shock protection
- Mesh tongue and back tab for comfort and durability
- Tricot lining helps keep feet cool, cushioned, and dry
- Dual-density EVA heel for the ultimate in shock absorption
- Nylex tongue and collar linings for comfort and durability