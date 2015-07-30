Start Your Day: Keeping cool in heat wave, rodeo weather forecast, former Cincinnati officer faces judge

Second part of super load to leave Shreveport on Saturday, August 1 (Source: The Port of Caddo-Bossier)

One Shreveport Fire Department fire captain says cold packs are an inexpensive way to cool your body down during the current heat wave. (Source: Jacob Bradford/ KSLA News 12)

Good morning! Here's what happened overnight and what the ArkLaTex will be talking about today:

There is a heat wave in the ArkLaTex! We are currently under a heat advisory until 7 p.m. tonight. With the weekend coming up, lots of people most likely have plans to be outside and enjoy the summer weather. But, that weather could potentially be dangerous if the right precautions aren't taken. KSLA News 12's Jacob Bradford is live at Shreveport's Central Fire Station with one of the fire captains with tips to help you beat the heat.

A couple weeks ago, we watched as a so-called super load slowly traveled from Shreveport to a chemical plant in Longview. The second part of the 'super load' shipment is leaving the port in Shreveport this weekend. Tune in to KSLA News 12 This Morning to find out more about the route for round 2.

The 64th annual Springhill Rodeo is in town and ready to delight thousands of guests this weekend. StormTracker 12 Meteorologist Nicole Madden is live from the Springhill with more about the event and of course a look at that forecast.

Farm-to-table is one of the most popular trends right now. Farmers Markets are popping up across the ArkLaTex, and starting this weekend, that includes Bossier City. The co-owner of the Bossier Farmers Market is live on KSLA News 12 This Morning with more information.

Beyond the ArkLaTex, a former University of Cincinnati officer is in jail and will be back in court for arraignment this morning after being charged with the murder of a man during a traffic stop in Ohio.

ICYMI: Veronica-Pooh is the wise woman who advised people not to go in the ocean because "that's the shark's house." Now she has advice for teachers just in time for a new school year.

