Texarkana police give free snow cones to low-income families

Wednesday, like the past few days, turned out to be a hot one in the ArkLaTex with temperatures around the century mark but one police department decided to do something to bring a little chill to residents.

Texarkana, Arkansas residents got free snow cones after the police department teamed up with Kona Ice and a private donor to provide the summer treat.

Officers escorted the shaved ice truck to different low income housing apartments to bring a relief from the heat to hundreds of children and their parents, showing the residents a different side of police officers.

"Let them know that we are out here for them and we are not someone to fear. We are someone they can count on and we are people that they need to be able to come to," said Sergeant Less Moody.

