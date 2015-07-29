Start Your Day: SPD crime breakdown by district, heat wave weather wonders, remembering Hurricane Katrina

Good morning! Here's what happened overnight and what the ArkLaTex will be talking about today:

New this morning in the KSLA News 12 Crime Tracker, new details on a deadly stabbing last night. A woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death. Tune in to KSLA News 12 This Morning for the latest information.

KSLA News 12's Jacob Bradford obtained crime reports from Shreveport police that breaks down recent crime rates throughout Shreveport's communities and how they've affected the city.

In one month, the country will remember the anniversary of one of the most devastating natural disasters to ever hit the U.S. Hurricane Katrina struck leaving hundreds of thousands of people homeless, stranded, and some even dead.

Three KSLA co-workers were living in the New Orleans area with their families at the time. They had to make the decision to stay or go. Coming up on KSLA News 12 this morning at 6, hear their stories as they share their experience with Hurricane Katrina for the first time.

The temperature keeps rising and the entire ArkLaTex is currently under a heat advisory. Many people have been asking if this means we're in a heat wave. KSLA StormTracker 12 Meteorologist Nicole Madden is live to answer that question in today's Weather Wonders.

Beyond the ArkLaTex, authorities in Waller County, Texas have released video showing Sandra Bland during the hours before her death. They say they made the move to dismiss rumors about her treatment in their facility. See the video and hear more details on KSLA News 12 This Morning at 6:30 a.m.

Deflategate continues! New England Patriots fans will likely be without their star quarterback on opening day this season. The NFL rejected Quarterback Tom Brady's appeal for a suspension for cheating.

Click here to subscribe to breaking news and alerts and watch KSLA News 12 This Morning for all the morning's top stories weekdays beginning at 4:30 a.m.

Not near a TV? Watch us streaming live in HD here.