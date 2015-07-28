Start Your Day: Commissioner calls for gun control, latest on Lafayette theater shooting

The investigation continues into why a gunman opened fire inside a movie theater on Thursday night, killing two people and wounding at least nine others before committing suicide. (Source: Victoria Shirley/KSLA News 12)

A Caddo Parish commissioner says after finding a young man shot and left lying in the road, he is motivated to make a change. Commissioner Jerald Bowman says his first hand experience has pushed him even harder to try to end gun violence in Shreveport especially in his neighborhood, Queensborough. KSLA News 12's Jacob Bradford is live in the Alert Center with how Bowman is taking on the issue.

Yesterday, funerals were held for the 2 women killed in last Thursday's deadly theater attack. At 9:00 this morning, we will learn if the 911 tapes will be released in the theater shootings.

New this morning in our KSLA News 12 CrimeTracker, Shreveport police are investigating what they say is a violent home invasion after 4 men kick their way into a house and injured and man and woman inside.

The Mormon Church is threatening to form its own organization to replace the Boy Scouts of America. This comes after the organization's decision to lift a ban on gay scout leaders. Tune in to KSLA News 12 This Morning for more details on the issue.

