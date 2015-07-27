Police seek gunman in Queensborough neighborhood shooting

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are seeking answers in a shooting that left one man injured.

Just before 10:00 p.m. Sunday, July 26, officers were called to the 3500 block of Milton Street on reports shots had been fired in the area.

When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Arthur McCray lying in the street suffering multiple gunshot wounds. McCray was taken to University Health hospital where he has been upgraded from serious to fair condition.

Before police arrived on the scene, Commissioner Jerald Bowman reported hearing 15 gunshots fired. That's when he says he walked outside and discovered the young man laying in the streets. Bowman says he prayed and held the young man until the police and paramedics arrived.

Commissioner Bowman says his first hand experience has pushed him even harder to try to end gun violence in Shreveport especially in the Queensborough neighborhood.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or on their website.

