Healthy Building Services of Louisiana specialists have successfully completed Certified IAQ Training through The National Indoor Air Quality Institute (NIAQI). HBS provides professional inspections, testing and protocol recommendations for your property or clients.

With a focus on building sciences and a “whole building” investigative approach, HBS will provide a complete and thorough assessment, lab analysis results and recommendations to establish healthier indoor environments.

HBS also utilizes state of the art detection technologies and solutions to avoid destructive investigations and allow a fast and efficient means of determining the source or sources of the problem.

HBS uses K-9s for source detection and clearance testing of properties because the have proven themselves over the last 10,000 years to be one of the most capable hunters on earth. HBS’s K-9, Buster, is a graduate of the Florida K-9 Academy.

Once Buster and his handler pinpoint problem areas that need closer inspection, Thermo-Imaging cameras are then utilized to determine hidden moisture problems within walls, floors, and ceilings. This technology can detect moisture using Infrared imaging. This combination has proved to be very effective and reduces the need for destructive investigation

Healthy Building Services of Louisiana

5158 Interstate Drive

Shreveport, LA 71105

Ph: 318-459-2900

www.healthybuildingsla.com