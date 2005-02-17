Healthy Building Services of Louisiana - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Healthy Building Services of Louisiana

Cick Here to Win a $1000 Gift
Certificate from Healthy Building
Services of Louisiana

 

 

 

 

 

Healthy Building Services of Louisiana specialists have successfully completed Certified IAQ Training through The National Indoor Air Quality Institute (NIAQI).  HBS provides professional inspections, testing and protocol recommendations for your property or clients.

 

With a focus on building sciences and a “whole building” investigative approach, HBS will provide a complete and thorough assessment, lab analysis results and recommendations to establish healthier indoor environments.

 

HBS also utilizes state of the art detection technologies and solutions to avoid destructive investigations and allow a fast and efficient means of determining the source or sources of the problem. 

 

HBS uses K-9s for source detection and clearance testing of properties because the have proven themselves over the last 10,000 years to be one of the most capable hunters on earth.  HBS’s K-9, Buster, is a graduate of the Florida K-9 Academy. 

 

Once Buster and his handler pinpoint problem areas that need closer inspection, Thermo-Imaging cameras are then utilized to determine hidden moisture problems within walls, floors, and ceilings. This technology can detect moisture using Infrared imaging. This combination has proved to be very effective and reduces the need for destructive investigation

 

Healthy Building Services of Louisiana

5158 Interstate Drive

Shreveport, LA  71105

Ph: 318-459-2900

www.healthybuildingsla.com

 

  • Re-Bath

    Wednesday, February 22 2006 10:39 AM EST2006-02-22 15:39:21 GMT


    Local Businesses with Perfect Home Ideas...

    More >>

    Let Re-Bath, LLC simplify your life with our innovative Bath Remodeling System. More >>

  • Action Garage Doors

    Thursday, February 16 2006 6:51 PM EST2006-02-16 23:51:04 GMT
    Action Garage Doors is a professional dealer of top quality garage doors, electric operators, and various components associated with the overhead door industry.  Since 1987, we have provided excellent service in installation and repairs for both residential and commercial customers. More >>

  • Specialized Sports

    Thursday, February 16 2006 12:50 PM EST2006-02-16 17:50:08 GMT
    Featuring pool, billiard and game tables, dart boards and more. In the heart of Bossier. More >>

  • Block's Spray-On Siding

    Friday, April 7 2006 1:17 PM EDT2006-04-07 17:17:25 GMT
    Block's Spray-On Siding is proud to have over 20 years experience in the home improvement industry. More >>

  • Premier Garage

    Thursday, February 16 2006 1:05 PM EST2006-02-16 18:05:52 GMT
    If you're tired of your cluttered garage and would like for it to look as nice as the inside of your home Premier Garage can make the transformation happen. More >>
Powered by Frankly