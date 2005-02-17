Dixie Floors - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Dixie Floors

 

 

Floor covering adds a lot of style, personality and functionality to your Perfect Home. Helping you select the right floors for your needs is the number one priority here at Dixie Floors in Shreveport.                                                                        

When you visit the showroom at Dixie Floors, they listen to you to find out what type of flooring is best suited to your home.  They will come out and measure your rooms and give you a free estimate.  Knowing and understanding the construction, wearability and cleaning methods of floor products helps you make an informed decision.  Dixie Floors handles four primary types of flooring with a wide selection in each category.  Frieze, also known as cut Berber or twist, is a hot trend right now in carpet.  It is constructed with more twists in the yarn to give better performance and ease of cleaning.  When it comes to color options you can select solids, flecks and Berber styles.  Laminate offers wood and ceramic looks to fit that tight budget.  It requires less floor preparation because this is a floating floor.  Ease of installation allows labor cost savings for the do-it-yourselfer. The distressed look also has new appeal.  In the area of hardwood five and six inch widths are the most popular.  The addition of aluminum oxide gives better scratch resistance while the hand scrapped look is newest introduction giving distressed appearance.  There are many new designs of tile for kitchens and baths in various sizes to include the popular modular patterns.  Textured finishes give slip protection which is highly recommended for wet areas.

 

Dixie Floors provides expert and timely installation of all flooring products.  In addition to the free estimates, they also offer financing with approved credit.  Be sure and shop their in-stock specials for a great deal.  Not only do they make a new or remodeled home beautiful, they also do commercial work throughout the Ark-La-Tex.

 

Dixie Floors

1709 N. Market

Shreveport, La 71107

Phone 318-221-8362  

Fax 318-221-8364

E-mail: dixiefloor2@aol.com

 

