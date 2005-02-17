Morehead Pools - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Recreation

Morehead Pools

Serving your swimming pool needs since 1960

Morehead Pools is a full line retailer of fine pool products and supplies.  We carry a fine selection of the name brand products that you have come to rely on.  From chemicals to parts and equipment, we carry everything you need to maintain your pool and enjoy it all season long!

With so many products and manufacturers on the market today, how can you decide the best pool products for you and your needs?  Morehead Pools carries a wide variety of outstanding products that we have found to be reliable and of exceptional quality.  You can trust that our product line is the best you can find anywhere.  Our knowledgeable and friendly staff can also help by making recommendations and offering advice based on experience.

Because Morehead Pools is dedicated to supplying our customers with only the best quality products, we are proud to be part of SCP’s Backyard FunStore, Ultimate, and At Your Service programs.  Remarkable products and comprehensive customer service are what we offer every client.  Contact us today for more information.

Morehead Pools

7120 Line Avenue
Shreveport, LA  71106
Phone: 318-865-1427
email: info@moreheadpools.com

 2126 Benton Road
Bossier City, LA  71111
Phone: 318-747-POOL

