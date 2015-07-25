Hilman House joins forces with Community Renewal International

The Hilman House and its surrounding grounds were officially donated to Community Renewal International on Saturday.

Under Community Renewal's ownership, the cottage will remain open to any families traveling to the area for Cystic Fibrosis treatment.

For more than 30 years, the house served as a haven for more than a hundred families of Cystic Fibrosis patients.

Those left in possession of the property decided to donate the home and land to CRI for community outreach efforts.

"We want every one of the youth to rise and to live up to their God given potential. That's why the moment is landmark for us because it's the Hilman House and Community Renewal coming together to help renew our community,” said Community Renewal International representative Jimmy Graves.

The Hilman House was named in honor of Dr. Bettina Hilman a Shreveport Cystic Fibrosis specialist.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.