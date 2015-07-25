Memorial service held for Telford officer killed in alleged inmate attack

The Texas Department of Corrections officer at the Telford Unit in New Boston that died as a result of injuries allegedly suffered at the hands of an inmate Wednesday morning has been identified by prison officials.

The Texas Department of Corrections officer at the Telford Unit in New Boston that died as a result of injuries allegedly suffered at the hands of an inmate Wednesday morning has been identified by prison officials.

The memorial service for Telford correctional officer Timothy Davison was held Saturday July 25 at the First Baptist Church in New Boston, Texas. (Source: Fred Gamble/ KSLA News 12)

The First Baptist Church in New Boston, Texas overflowed with guest Saturday morning for the memorial service for a Telford correctional officer who lost his life last week.

Correctional Officer Timothy Davison, 47, was fatally injured at the Barry Telford unit in Bowie county Wednesday July, 8.

"Our brothers and sisters in corrections, we stick together no matter where we are from and that was very evident here today," said correctional officer Lisa Capps.

More than 1,000 people, most of them law enforcement officers and fellow employees, attended the services.

Nelson Chaney, DPS chaplain said, "I feel like I had to be there to support not only him but all law enforcement and prison guards as they carry out their duty."

Davison was escorting 37-year-old Billy Joel Tracy back to his cell when prison officials say the inmate began struggling with the corrections officer. A prison spokesperson says Tracy was able to get control of a metal rod which was used in the assault on Davison. Investigators believe the injuries received in that attack caused Davison's death.

The memorial service included a 21 gun salute by a Texas State Honor Guard for the slain correctional officer.

"Whether he is corrections patrol or what ever division he is in we try to show our respect and honor to the officer," said Bossier Parish deputy Johnnie Estess, who attended the service.

Ken Davison, Timothy's brother, works at the Telford Unit as a teacher.

"One thing I can say about my brother is he loved his two daughters," said Ken.

Those daughters were presented Texas and American flags in memory of their father.

Capps said, "It is great to see the comradery. I was brought to tears by that as well as the service itself."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered the State Flag be flown at half-staff in honor of correctional Officer Timothy Davison.

Davison worked as a correctional officer for 7 months.

Tracy, who prison officials say has a history of violence, has been transferred to the H.H. Coffield Unit in Tennessee Colony, Texas.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.