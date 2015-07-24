FBI asked to take over Bi-State inmate death investigation

The Texarkana Police Department is investigating after an inmate was found dead in his jail cell Wednesday morning.

Texarkana Police Chief Robert Harrison has asked the FBI to take over the investigation into the death of an inmate while in custody at the Bi-State Jail on Wednesday.

Jail staff found 35-year-old Michael Sabbie alone in his cell at around 6:30 a.m..

Officials say the medical staff immediately gave him CPR and LifeNet Paramedics were called to the jail.

After he was pronounced dead, Sabbie's body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Jail records and video were reviewed as part of the TAPD investigation, and jail staff were interviewed.

According to a brief statement released by TAPD Friday afternoon, the review of the initial death investigation by Texarkana Police Department detectives "warrants an outside investigation."

Chief Robert H. Harrison contacted the Little Rock Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation late Thursday afternoon and asked them to take over the death investigation.

Sabbie was in the Bi-State Jail, which is operated by LaSalle Corrections Corporation, for a recent domestic assault arrest.

