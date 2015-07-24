Deadly Lafayette theater shooting update, staying safe in the heat

"It appears that the shooter actually took his time and was somewhat methodical as he shot folks," Gov. Bobby Jindal said. Authorities said the shooter did not enter the theater through the front lobby, but through a side door where he parked his car.

Officials say it appears theater shooter "took his time," entered through side door

The investigation continues on Friday into why a gunman opened fire inside a movie theater on Thursday night, killing two people and wounding at least nine others before committing suicide. (Source: Victoria Shirley/KSLA News 12)

We're following breaking news this morning, after a horrific scene plays out at a south central Louisiana movie theater.

3 people are dead after a man opened fire inside a Lafayette movie theater. We'll have live reports from outside that movie theater throughout KSLA News 12 This Morning.

A Shreveport resident literally dodged a bullet overnight after a house near Armstead Drive in Shreveport was shot at. No injuries were reported.

Summer is heating up and it's important for people to stay hydrated and cool. Parts of the ArkLaTex have recently been under a heat advisory. KSLA StormTracker 12 Meteorologist Ron Young tells us what we need to know about heat stroke and exhaustion. Coming up at 6, he'll explain the signs and symptoms and how to avoid them.

Looking for a fun, educational event for you and your kids tonight? Then head on over to Sci-Port for a Star Party. Stormtracker 12 Meteorologist Nicole Madden is live in Shreveport to tell us more about the star gazing event. She'll also have details on what we can expect from the weather this weekend.

