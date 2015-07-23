Texarkana landmark gets facelift

In 1984, the mural was painted on the side of a downtown business in honor of the Father of Ragtime music.

The mural has been a fixture of downtown for more than 30 years.

A famous Texarkana landmark is getting a facelift. City leaders have officially started the restoration of a mural of Texarkana native Scott Joplin. The project is taking place at the intersection of West 3rd and Main.

The mural has been a fixture of downtown for more than 30 years. In 1984, the mural was painted on the side of a downtown business in honor of the Father of Ragtime music.

Thursday, Joplin's great niece, Laerma White painted the first stroke to refresh the mural. White said, "It is a gift from God to be able to play music like he did and it is a gift from God to be able to be recognized and even though he passed on now, he is still being recognized for that gift. I am so thankful for that."

Scott Joplin was born in Texarkana in 1867 and died in 1917. Some of Joplin's works include Treemonisha, Maple Leaf Rag and The Entertainer.

The new look is a project sponsored by Texarkana Arts and Historic District. The project will cost between $10,000 and $12,000 to complete.

The artist, Arthur Pletcher said it will take a minimum of four weeks to complete the transformation.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.