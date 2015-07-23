'Heart of the Pines' film fest debuts in Minden

Minden has played host to a number of movie makers over the years, but now this 'Hollywood South' city is set to host a weekend of film screenings at the first ever Heart of the Pines Film Festival.

The festival is slated to bring in films with heart and others that challenge the audience to push their cultural boundaries. Film festival officials are encouraging filmmakers to tell unique, impactful stories.

The Heart of the Pines Film Festival is this Saturday and Sunday (July 25-26). Saturday's schedule of events will take place at the Minden Civic Center with various sessions beginning at 10am and ending that night at 10 p.m.

Day 2 will include a workshop for children and a community mixer that evening. Both events will be held at The Farm at 429 East Union Street.

For a list of all documentaries and short films to be featured, as well as a details schedule of events, go to heartofthepines.net .

