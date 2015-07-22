8-month-old's death investigated as homicide in Sabine Parish

Sabine Parish authorities are investigating the death of an 8-month-old baby as a homicide.

According to Sabine Parish Coroner Ron Rivers, 8-month-old Kayla Lewis was taken to the Sabine Medical Center on Monday, July 20 by her mother Danielle Lewis.

Danielle Lewis reportedly told hospital personnel her baby was running a fever.

Rivers told KSLA News 12 that emergency room doctors did several tests but found nothing wrong with baby Kayla. Rivers says doctors also noticed bruises on the baby's face which Danielle Lewis explained was because Kayla was anemic. Still, doctors ordered X-rays and found nothing wrong with the child.

Doctors gave Kayla Lewis a prescription antibiotic and sent her home with her mother and her mother's boyfriend.

Around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Rivers said authorities got a call reporting Kayla Lewis was unresponsive and had multiple bruises on her head. The child was taken to Sabine Medical Center and later airlifted to University Health in Shreveport.

Rivers said little Kayla Lewis coded twice while en route to University Health and a third time right after landing at the trauma center.

The child was pronounced dead at 12:25 p.m.

Preliminary autopsy results show blunt force trauma to the child's face, according to Rivers.

Authorities say they are investigating the case as a homicide. However, at this time, no charges have been filed.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.