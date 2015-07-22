Woman wanted for allegedly going on shopping spree with stolen card identified

Bossier sheriff deputies are looking for a woman who allegedly went on a shopping spree with a stolen debit card in June.

Bossier sheriff deputies are looking for a woman who allegedly went on a shopping spree with a stolen debit card in June.

Bossier Parish authorities say they have identified the woman who reportedly went on a shopping spree, spending more than $500 on another person's debit card.

Sheriff's deputies say the woman seen in surveillance video is 46-year-old Katherine M. Broussard of Shreveport. Broussard is wanted on identity theft charges for using a victim's debit card 14 separate times without his knowledge or consent.

She reportedly racked up $516 on the victim's card on June 20 at several businesses including gas stations, a liquor store, fast-food restaurants and a department store in Bossier City, Haughton and Doyline.

Anyone with information about Broussard's whereabouts is urged to call the Bossier Sheriff's detective's office at 318-965-3418 or Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.

