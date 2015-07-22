TAPD investigating death of inmate in jail cell

Bi-state inmate found dead in his cell Wednesday morning. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

The Texarkana Police Department is investigating after an inmate was found dead in his jail cell Wednesday morning.

Jail staff found 35-year-old Michael Sabbie alone in his cell at around 6:30 a.m. at Bi-State Jail.

Officials say the medical staff immediately gave him CPR and LifeNet Paramedics were called to the jail.

After he was pronounced dead, his body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The TAPD Criminal Investigation Division is interviewing jail staff, checking jail records and reviewing jail video.

Sabbie was in the Bi-State Jail for a recent domestic assault arrest.

Copyright 2015 KSLA. All rights reserved.