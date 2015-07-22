Start Your Day: Marshall police transparency, search for dying bride's family, dancing umpire

Good morning! Here's what happened overnight and what the ArkLaTex will be talking about today:

The Marshall, TX police chief is trying to clear the air after he says rumors are threatening to break the trust the police have within the community.

The controversy comes when after a well-known radio personality, Ashli Dansby, is accused of leaving the scene of a hit-and-run. Her arrest was delayed for 3 days. Some are now alleging the driver got special treatment from the police department.

KSLA News 12's Jacob Bradford is live with a closer look at transparency claims by MPD and Dansby's claims that she did not flee the scene.

More than a week after a Shreveport man's wife was put on life support after a heart attack, there is new hope in the desperate search for her family before she dies. KSLA News 12 has learned that some of her family members have been found and are making plans to travel to Shreveport to say their good-byes.

Tx-DOT says the 'super load' is 2 days ahead of schedule. It's expected to arrive at its destination in Longview at noon on Friday.

Beyond the ArkLaTex, a newly released dash-cam video of the traffic stop involving a 28-year-old woman, Sandra Bland, who died in police custody is fueling more questions than answers. Tune in to KSLA News 12 This Morning to see that video.

ICYMI: There is video you won't want to miss of an ArkLaTex umpire entertaining between innings and it was all caught on camera.

Click here to subscribe to breaking news and alerts and watch KSLA News 12 This Morning for all the morning's top stories weekdays beginning at 4:30 a.m.

Not near a TV? Watch us streaming live in HD here.